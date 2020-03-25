SHANGHAI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX and Messe Frankfurt, returns to Shanghai, China, October 28-31, 2020. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the fact that many tradeshows have been postponed or cancelled for the first half of the year consequently, Music China will still be held as scheduled this autumn.
For the past 18 editions, Music China has been recognized as an influential trading platform in the global music industry, as well as oversea dealers' first choice to develop business in China and the rest of Asian-Pacific area. Last year, 2,414 international exhibitors from over 34 countries and regions gathered on the show and displayed their latest, innovative products, drawing 122,519 registrants from 78 countries and regions to the show, generating tremendous growing power for the international market.
This year, Music China will cover an expanding exhibition space of 148,000m2 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, where more than 2,500 exhibitors will showcase their latest, innovative products, expecting to attract over 128,000 visitors from all over the world.
Known as one of the world's largest tradeshows of musical instruments, Music China will give visitors an insight of all facets of music: from music and sound products to music education and online apps. Various events are also set to draw the latest trends in the music industry, including new product release, industry forums, educational sessions, cultural events, and live shows, along with speeches and interviews by celebrities, artists, innovators, and experts in the music world. With such a breadth of products and events, the show attracts a wide professional audience, making it a platform conducive to fuel collaboration. This large quantity of audiences will in turn provide greater opportunities for exhibitors to reach their target customers and make a sound for their brands in the global market.
Though the year 2020 witnessed unexpected COVID-19 outbreak that marked an unusual start in China, Music China strives to retain the breath of Chinese music industry, fighting with all its exhibitors to confront this tricky situation. As powerful measures have been implemented to contain and mitigate the epidemic and all Chinese people are united to fight the virus at this crucial moment, the situation is improving in a rapid speed, and it is believed that China will soon recover after this short break. Therefore, organizers have the confidence that they can make it through and gather with audiences on the Music China show this year.
For more information about Music China 2020, please visit our official website: www.musicchina-expo.com. We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai this autumn.
