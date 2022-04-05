M&A/dealmaker conference returns to Nashville May 11-12 for its "Scaling New Heights" event, bringing together investment banks, private equity firms, lenders, corporate executives and professional advisors involved in planning, financing and directing corporate growth
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mid-South ACG Capital Connection returns to Tennessee in a big way this May 11-12.
Held virtually in 2021 and cancelled in 2020 because of COVID, organizers for the 2022 conference are expecting a strong contingent of investment banks, private equity firms, lenders, corporate executives and professional advisors from across the country to converge on Omni Nashville for the two-day M&A "Scaling New Heights" event.
"It's a great opportunity to uncover new trends and ideas, secure capital, network with like-minded professionals and bring value to your company," said Tatjana Paterno, chair of the 2022 event and partner at Bass Berry & Sims PLC. "We are very excited about this event and look forward to seeing our attendees in person in just a few weeks."
ACG is expecting to exceed the event's previous high, when more than 500 professionals from across the U.S. registered to attend Mid-South ACG Capital Connection in person. "We are receiving great feedback and a lot of anticipation for this annual event," said Jim Dickson, ACG Tennessee chair and senior vice president of Lockton. "Everyone's more than ready to attend."
Staged jointly by the Tennessee and Kentucky chapters of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), the conference assists M&A dealmakers in identifying funding sources and advisory professionals who support transactions through accounting, legal, valuation and other services.
The conference explores Nashville's demonstrated economic growth and its evolution as a dealmaking city, while paying homage to its deep music heritage and its many other attractions. The legendary country music group The Oak Ridge Boys headline the opening night reception at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Expert industry and economic panels -- to be announced separately -- explore topics to help dealmakers identify opportunities and navigate the 2022 M&A landscape. Mid-South continues to host its popular private equity marketplace, investment banking connection meetings, small group networking lounges, and one-on-one deal meetings that identify, build and support business.
Standard registration is open until April 14. Private equity groups, investment bankers and business professionals can register at https://tinyurl.com/2022MSCC . The conference is open to both ACG members and non-member professionals. The conference showcase page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mid-south-cap-conn provides up-to-date programming and speaker announcements.
The current list of investment bank and private equity participants includes:
Investment Banks:
Bayfield Partners | Benchmark International | Brady Ware Capital | Canaccord Genuity | Chase Capital | Chessiecap | Chiron Finance | Citizens M&A Advisory | Frost & Co | Greenwich Capital Group | Hyde Park Capital | LCG Advisors |Lexon Group | Oaklyn Consulting | Peakstone | Prairie Capital Advisors |VRA Partners | XLCS Partners
Private Equity:
Advantage Capital | Alaris Equity Partners | Argosy Private Equity | Behrman Capital | Capital Alignment Partners | Capital For Business |Carousel Capital | Chatham Capital | Compass Group | EBSCO Capital | Fulcrum Equity Partners | Gemspring Capital, LLC | GenCap America | Graham Healthcare Capital | Graycliff Partners | Gryphon Investors | Hadley Capital | Heartwood Partners | Incline Equity |Industrial Device Investments | LFM Capital | LongueVue Capital | Main Street Capital | McCarthy Capital |Midwest Mezzanine Funds | MiddleGround Capital | Milton Street Capital | Morgan Stanley Capital Partners | NexPhase Capital | Northcreek Mezzanine Fund | O2 Investments | Peninsula Capital Partners | Petra Capital | Prodos Capital | Prudential Private Capital (PPC) | Resolute Capital | River Associates | Route 2 Capital | Shore Capital |Shoreline Equity | Stonehenge Partners | Tecum Capital | Tenex Capital Management |Trivest Partners | TVV Capital | VSS Capital Partners | Webster Equity Partners | Weller Equity
The Mid-South ACG Capital Connection is underwritten by the following sponsors:
Platinum: JP Morgan
Gold: Bass Berry & Sims | Elliott Davis | Frost Brown Todd| Intralinks| LBMC | Lockton | Pinnacle Financial Partners
Silver: Baker Donelson| Bank of America | BKD | Fulcrum Equity Partners | Graham Healthcare Capital | K&L Gates | I MCM CPAs and Advisors
Bronze: Armanino| CRI | Crowe | First Financial Bank | First Horizon | GenCap America | Greenwich Capital Group |Sapling Financial Consultants | Shore Capital | Strategy Partners Group |TAB Bank | US Bank| Valuation Research Corporation| Weller Equity
Additional Support: Cardinal Equity Partners | First Merchants Sponsor Finance | Frazier Deeter| KraftCPAs | Polsinelli | PNC Bank | Waller
For more information about the event, visit acg.org/Tennessee.
About Association for Corporate Growth
Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth (http://www.acg.org) is the premier M&A dealmaking community with 59 chapters worldwide. ACG's global network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals who invest, own and advise growing companies. ACG's mission is to drive middle-market growth. ACG's 13,000 members leverage an array of exclusive benefits rich in dealmaking and networking opportunities.
About ACG Tennessee and ACG Kentucky
The Kentucky (http://www.acg.org/kentucky) and Tennessee (http://www.acg.org/tennessee) ACG chapters partner to produce the annual Mid-South ACG Capital Connection. ACG Kentucky connects corporate leaders, dealmakers and support professionals throughout Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana with programs that highlight private equity, finance, capital formation issues and trends, and through events that facilitate networking and business development. ACG Tennessee holds monthly meetings in Nashville and Memphis, features topics of interest to professionals in mergers and acquisitions in the middle market and promotes networking opportunities. Special events include an annual sporting clays outing and the Roaring 20s Awards that feature Tennessee's fastest growing companies.
