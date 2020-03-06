NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the recent tornado that ravaged middle Tennessee, The Music City Irish Fest (MCIF) is still slated for Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day, March 17 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. This year's event is produced by King Hospitality Group, and a portion of the proceeds will go to #TN Strong Benefiting TN Tornado Relief.
"We are hoping our city comes together for fellowship, food and a toast to the Volunteer state!" says owner Michael King, of Monell's Restaurants and King Hospitality Group. King adds, "We will sing, we will dance, we will eat, and we will drink as we celebrate and support our neighbors in need."
MCIF is a free event on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day, with VIP tickets upgrades available each day. VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access to a luxury, tented VIP lounge, with all you can eat Irish fare, an MCIF commemorative pint glass, two drink tokens, a VIP bar and Hollywood style restrooms. VIP guests also receive a discount on the Shamrock and Champagne Sunday Brunch. Monday evening's ticketed event, The Emerald Isle Whiskey Dinner is an experiential tour of tasting stations.
In addition to authentic food, Irish whiskey and beer, Music City Irish Fest has a stellar lineup of musical talent. Brenda Willis, a founding creator of MCIF, has a passion for Irish culture and entertainment, and has landed a unique lineup of talented musicians and dancers direct from Ireland. Daily performance schedules are on-line now.
MCIF hours are:
Saturday, March 14 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, March 15 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, March 16 – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (special event night - ticket required)
Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For VIP or special event tickets, music schedules and more visit https://www.musiccityirishfest.com/,and download the Music City Irish Fest app for up to date event info, maps, to pre-purchase drink tokens and avoid long lines.The Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is located at 600 James Robertson Parkway in downtown Nashville, 37243.