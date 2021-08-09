ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aaron Soriero of Music Matters Productions, a division of M2EventsGroup, based in Atlanta, Georgia and Jim Brammer of Special Event Services (SES) based in Mocksville, North Carolina have joined forces to form festival production company, 360Festivals. The new venture is set to focus on top-to-bottom, high-end festival production and serve as the premier one-call solution for all festival production needs. From creative design, logistics, staffing, the world's largest festival stages, seating, barricades and the best AV equipment in the industry, 360Festivals will provide an all-inclusive festival experience for clients across America.
Created as a company to provide musical education and support for children, Music Matters Productions, in its current form, launched in 2012 shifting focus to become a full rental and production house. The Atlanta festival and event scene quickly took notice and MMP is now the company of record for Atlanta's Sweetwater 420Fest, Atlanta Jazz Festival, ONE MusicFest, Shaky Knees, Sea.Hear.Now. in New Jersey and many more. With the perfect combination of creative vision, a hardworking team of industry experts, as well as a high-end inventory of lighting, video, and audio gear, Music Matters Productions has grown from a small-shop operation serving the Atlanta area to creating unforgettable experiences for audiences and clients worldwide.
Special Event Services began in 1986 when Jim Brammer and Jeff Cranfill decided to combine their skills and expertise to form Winston-Salem's first true production company. SES quickly became known for its upscale equipment and production services, as well as the spirit of innovation carried into the business by its partners. This led to the launch of 11 sister companies to create a close-knit network that serves various avenues of the events and touring industries. Beyond production services, the SES network of companies focuses on transportation, large entertainment structures, crowd management, chair rental and installation, and mobile staging. SES is currently serving clients such as Ed Sheeran, The Avett Brothers, Live Nation Worldwide, and AEG Live.
The partnership has the two powerhouse companies joining forces to focus on the full spectrum of festival production services and provide a turnkey, client-focused experience from inception to execution. Service areas include: full-service event production (lighting, audio, LED, video), creative design, custom staging and structures, high-end large-format staging, production and project management, transportation and trucking services, crowd management barricades, event staffing and more.
360Festivals offers clients the opportunity to partner with top industry professionals who have decades of experience and proven success. "With Music Matters' expertise in design and execution of festivals plus our equipment to support large scale events, it's the perfect partnership and will provide many benefits for all parties," states SES partner Michael Brammer. "Together we can be an all-inclusive one-stop shop. That means the client only has to make one phone call. We are all on one team with the same end goal, which creates greater cohesion and efficiency when it comes to execution."
