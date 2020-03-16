LEAWOOD, Kan., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muve Health, a ValueHealth company; the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider and Redeemer Health System are proud to announce the opening of Muve Health, Warminster.
The first Muve Health facility in the greater Philadelphia market, Muve Warminster offers both total joint replacement and luxury stay suites that includes around-the-clock nursing care provided by Redeemer Home Care. Also provided in the luxury stay suites are on-site physical therapy, and a tailored education program to help patients achieve their recovery goals. The new surgery center performed its first total joint replacement surgery in December 2019.
"We are excited that residents of Pennsylvania are now able to access the Muve Health program for total hip and knee replacement surgery, said Rod Carbonell, CEO of Muve Health. "Our model of evidenced-based clinical protocols, a leading-class patient education program, and highly skilled and talented healthcare professionals, gives greater Philadelphia patients access to receive the highest quality clinical outcomes in a safe, convenient and lower cost surgical setting with complementary stay suites. Muve Warminster is a hyper-specialty total joint replacement facility. Total joint replacement, it's not just what we do, it is the ONLY thing we do."
"We are thrilled to be in this flagship facility in partnership with Muve Health," said Redeemer Health CEO Mike Laign. "We found a partner who has the vision and the platform capabilities to further advance value-based care in our region by leveraging Muve Health's protocol-driven orthopaedic program that delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience."
Muve Health's parent company, ValueHealth, is a technology-enabled, market-based platform that assists payors and providers in delivering prospective bundled payment arrangements with warranties that are an alternative to high-cost, fee-for-service surgical care for their members and patients. Muve Health's aggressive growth goals include multiple sites currently under development in Pennsylvania.
"Muve Warminster responds to the need that we're seeing and what the financial markets are telling us about patient and payor desires for high-quality, low-cost healthcare services," said John Palumbo, Muve Health Chairman and ValueHealth Executive Chairman. "ValueHealth has a longstanding relationship with the greater Philadelphia market, and we're very pleased to be growing our Muve Health presence here and throughout Pennsylvania."
About Muve Health
Muve Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. Muve's protocol-driven orthopaedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. Muve Health is expanding nationally at record speeds. Muve's current total joint replacement centers are accredited and certified by The Joint Commission. Muve Health, LLC is headquartered in Leawood, KS. Learn more at www.muvehealth.com.
About ValueHealth
Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning our provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. ValueHealth's platform affiliates NueHealth, Muve Health, Healthcare Re, Benefit Management, and BridgedCare uniquely position ValueHealth to deliver high value surgical care for payors, providers, and patients. Learn more at www.valuehealth.com .
About Redeemer Health System
Redeemer Health Systems holistic approach to healing is unique among healthcare providers. Caring for the total person goes beyond the act of delivering excellent medical care. It involves meeting the emotional, spiritual and social services needs of those we serve. From maternity and neonatal services, to end-of-life care and every stage of life in between, Holy Redeemer's services focus on your total well-being. Learn more at https://www.holyredeemer.com.
