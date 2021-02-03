TOPSHAM, Maine, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MVPT Physical Therapy ("MVPT"), a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy services in New Hampshire, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Greater Brunswick & Core Physical Therapy. For over thirty years, Greater Brunswick & Core Physical Therapy has provided exceptional care to patients throughout Central Maine, with locations in Topsham, Lisbon Falls, Auburn, and Monmouth. This partnership will align two organizations that prioritize accessible and high quality care, while also allowing for enhanced investment in patient experience and clinical innovation.
"Peter and his team have created an organization dedicated to patient health and wellness, and I'm thrilled to bring that enthusiasm to MVPT," says Dr. Steve Windwer, President of MVPT Physical Therapy and founder and CEO of Bay State Physical Therapy. "From their warm and welcoming environment to their deep industry expertise, they've built a foundation on patient-centric care, teamwork and caring for their local communities. As we expand our services into Maine, we're excited to have a partner that will complement our values and promote a holistic culture of wellness."
"For myself and my team, patient outcomes and satisfaction are the top priority," says Peter Cooper, who will transition to Managing Partner for all four Maine locations. "The extensive resources provided by MVPT will fully enhance our services—allowing us to focus intently on continuing to foster strong relationships with our patients and provide them with the best care possible. Becoming part of the MVPT family will strengthen our community investment and greatly benefit our patients and staff."
Since its inception in 1983, MVPT Physical Therapy has prioritized patient service and clinical excellence. MVPT and its sister company, Bay State Physical Therapy provide care throughout New England with 70+ clinics in MA, RI, and NH. They are committed to building a clinically leading network of clinics throughout the Northeast.
