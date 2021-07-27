PASADENA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Digital Money (MDM), a self-trading cryptoIRA investment platform, today announced the appointment of co-founder Guy Gotslak as its new President. In this role, Gotslak will leverage his enterprise leadership experience to expand MDM's robust cryptocurrency platform and ensure the highest quality customer experience for account holders.
As a serial entrepreneur, Gotslak brings over 15 years experience in the technology and financial industry with a specialty in growing data-driven businesses. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Global Solutions at NGDATA in New York where he led a global team to rollout solutions and service offerings. A versatile and skilled engineer, Gotslak was instrumental in modernizing the taxpayer system at the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) and revamped its digital transformation efforts. He co-founded My Digital Money with CEO Collin Plume in 2021 to create a seamless digital experience that would reduce the stress and friction of investing in digital currencies for retirement.
"Mr. Gotslak's leadership experience and skillset make him a natural fit to lead My Digital Money and ensure our customers receive the best quality support and experience in the industry," said Collin Plume, My Digital Money founder, and CEO. "We are aligned in our vision to create a secure retirement platform for investing in cryptocurrency assets that delivers white-glove service to users at all times."
Gotslak echoed this sentiment citing an existing gap in the marketplace for a platform that could eliminate the friction of cryptocurrency investing. "We are empowering the next generation of investors with a safer way to diversify their retirement portfolios with cryptocurrencies. As someone who has spent over a decade modernizing legacy systems, I look forward to building an all-encompassing platform for cryptoIRA account holders."
In order to help MDM users make better investment decisions, the company recently added several new features to improve the user experience including adding automated trigger orders, Play Money Account capabilities, and military-grade security to prevent malicious threats or attempted thefts from accessing one's cryptocurrency funds.
Gotslak holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from UCLA and an Executive MBA from Northwestern University.
About My Digital Money
My Digital Money (MDM) provides a safe and reliable retirement platform for investing in cryptocurrency assets. Based in Pasadena, CA, MDM ensures clients can buy, sell, and trade digital currencies in a secure environment as they work toward financial security. The company offers customer support services based in the U.S. as well as market reports and resources to minimize the friction of cryptocurrency investing. To learn more, visit http://www.mydigitalmoney.com.
