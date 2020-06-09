AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today that it has hired two new sales executives in Paris, France to join the My Size sales team, Philippe Bornstein and Juan Camilo Franco.
As a leading measurement technology company, My Size has experienced increasing demand for its MySizeID and BoxSize solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will be dedicated to serving existing My Size partners and customers and will also be introducing the My Size technology to European retailers that are looking for contactless solutions. Contactless retail solutions are a high priority for retailers, due to the need to safely bring customers back into retail brick and mortar stores.
"With the growing number of European retailers integrating My Size's solutions into their retail operations, we've found a need to establish a footprint in Europe – one that requires a more local presence within the market," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. "Paris is at the forefront of the apparel market and the addition of these two new sales executives marks a significant step, especially in light of the current pandemic. The French apparel market is estimated to reach over $9 billion in 2020, which does not include French exports around the world. We recently strengthened our balance sheet by raising approximately $5.0 million in May which gives My Size a solid runway for strategic growth in order to strengthen our position within international markets, especially in Europe and in the US. As we look forward to the global reopening of the retail industry, we believe our presence in France allows us the opportunity to reach even more brands and customers."
As quarantine restrictions are being lifted globally, retailers are prioritizing the touch-free shopping experience in order to safely and responsibly attract customers back to their stores. MySizeID offers consumers a contactless sizing solution that adds a layer of safety and streamlines the return process for shoppers. Similarly, the company will be focused on expanding its distribution of BoxSize, an intuitive parcel measurement app that help distributors improve operational efficiency and reduce operating expenses. The new hires also fall in-line with recent expansion efforts that include forming a new subsidiary in Russia.
About My Size, Inc.
My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
