AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that SWEET FIT, an interactive virtual fitting mirror, has integrated MySizeID into its technology platform. SWEET FIT is a virtual fitting mirror that uses augmented reality technology to scan a person's figure and display a virtual outfit. With the integration of MySizeID, shoppers can select the appropriate apparel size for a specific brand, based on real-time body measurements. SWEET FIT is currently available in France, with plans to expand internationally.
Florence Moine, CEO and Founder of SWEET FIT, stated, "We are excited to incorporate MySizeID into our augmented reality mirror. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fitting rooms in retail stores are currently shut down across France. By using MySizeID, customers can receive very precise size recommendations for articles of clothing they wish to virtually 'try on'. As a result, retail stores now have a contactless solution for customers that want to see how an article of clothing will look and fit on them."
Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "SWEET FIT is an ideal technology partner for MySizeID. Retailers are looking for a contactless solution that will help safely bring customers back into brick and mortar stores. By combining the SWEET FIT mirror and MySizeID, customers can now feel at ease that they are getting the right size recommendation, with the additional benefit and fun experience of virtually trying on clothes."
About My Size, Inc.
My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
