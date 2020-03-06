YANGON, Myanmar, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontiir acquires energy-efficient high-performance cloud storage firm
Frontiir, the leading affordable internet service provider in Myanmar under the Myanmar Net brand announces acquiring Termaxia and its cloud storage technology. Keeping with Frontiir's mission to "provide affordable digital access and information services to people and help bridge the global digital divide", Frontiir has provided lowest cost internet service (from $0.13/day) to 1.4M users in Myanmar, leveraging Frontiir's patented unique access network technology that can deliver twenty times more efficiently than traditional network designs using LTE or five times using FTTH.
Termaxia offers an energy-efficient high-performance software-defined storage solution targeting exabyte-scale storage. Termaxia's flagship product, deployable in cloud-based solutions or on-premise, achieves unparalleled cost/performance ratio and reliability that far outperforms competing solutions in the market. The company was founded by Dr. Changbin Liu, who holds several US patents and publications, and Dr. Boon Thau Loo, who is also Associate Dean of the Engineering school and Computer Science professor at the University of Pennsylvania with over 140 publications.
Dr. Liu says "as the use of Internet grows in developing countries, we believe that Termaxia's high-density energy-efficient and cost-effective storage solution is an excellent fit for large-scale usage in developing countries. It is rare to find a company like Frontiir, that combines cutting-edge technology with social impact. We share their vision to bridge the digital divide between developing and developed countries. We at Termaxia are thrilled to continue our journey as part of the Frontiir team."
Post-acquisition, Termaxia's software-defined storage solution will be significantly expanded in scale of deployment to support Frontiir's ISP infrastructure and future cloud product offerings. A new engineering R&D center will be established near Philadelphia, focusing on innovations in cloud and software-defined data center technologies for Frontiir.
Dr. Godfrey Tan (a.k.a) Dr. Wai Lin Tun, Chairman and CEO of Frontiir says "this technology acquisition and more importantly the partnership with expert technologists expand Frontiir's capability to continue its rapid innovation pace through our existing R&D center in Silicon Valley and a new R&D campus close to UPenn. We are excited to work together with Dr. Liu and Dr. Loo to bring best-in-class cloud services to the people of Myanmar at price they can afford, something we have already done successfully with internet."
