(PRNewsfoto/Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc., Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The conference is being held in a virtual format, March 15-17, 2022. Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM ET

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Crossing the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including by using autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

Myeloid Media Contact

Ryo Imai

Finsbury Glover Hering (FGH)

ryo.imai@fgh.com

949-293-2928

Investor Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

Amy@juniper-point.com

858-914-1962

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

