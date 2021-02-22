NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month, myFace is proud to announce its partnership with modern oral health company, quip, to create healthier smiles for kids with facial differences.
National Children's Dental Health month is the perfect time to emphasize the importance of establishing good oral health habits at an early age to prevent tooth decay. Although preventable, tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. Children who are impacted by craniofacial differences are often at an increased risk for periodontal disease and other oral health issues as they grow and develop, therefore, dental care in an important part of the care continuum.
As part of their mission to make oral care accessible, and enjoyable for everyone, quip is donating $5 to myFace (and adding on extra savings!) for every customer who buys 2 or more Kids Electric Toothbrushes from February 22 through March 12. Click here for more details.
"myFace is proud to team up with quip to reinforce the importance of dental health. Good oral care is important for everyone, but it is especially important for those with craniofacial conditions. We are grateful for the awareness this effort will bring to myFace and the craniofacial community," said Stephanie Paul, Executive Director, myFace.
Many of the craniofacial patients myFace serves may undergo oral alterations that make the removal of bacterial plaque in the mouth difficult and can often result in a higher incidence of oral health problems. So, brushing and taking care of their oral health is of critical importance.
"At quip, we always strive to make oral care simpler and more enjoyable for the better health of all mouths. That is why we support myFace and their dedication to providing access to life-changing procedures for children and adults with facial differences," said Shane Pittson, Vice President of Marketing & Growth, quip.
About myFace
myFace is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with craniofacial conditions. Every hour a child is born in the United States with a craniofacial difference, which uniquely impacts both the body and spirit. Each year, the faces of another 100,000 individuals are disfigured through accident or disease.
For 70 years, myFace has advocated for individuals and families to ensure them access to comprehensive craniofacial care and support. By providing important services, such as emotional support groups, educational webinars, and online resources, myFace helps individuals achieve their potential to live their best life possible.
About quip
quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products and professional dental care services to make oral care more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. The current offerings include a wide selection of American Dental Association approved (ADA seal) adult and kid subscription electric toothbrushes, smart electric toothbrushes, refillable floss string and pick, gum, anticavity mouthwash and toothpaste, and other accessories, all kept fresh with a refill delivery service. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May. To learn more about quip and its products and services, visit getquip.com.
