DENVER, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYKU Biosciences LLC ("MYKU Biosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its new Hand Sanitizer private label contract manufacturing capabilities in their cGMP, USDA Organic (QAI), and FDA registered facilities in Denver, Colorado.
The Company is well known for their R&D and innovative custom formulations, and high volume capacity for dietary supplements and premium topicals and cosmetics. "We are proud to be a market leader in R&D for formulations without the use of artificial fragrances, preservatives, thickeners, and GMOs. Our Hand Sanitizers are formulated for consumers who are increasingly looking for more natural and organic products, including grain-derived alcohols, without compromising on efficacy and performance," said Tim Drennan, CSO.
The Company can also customize Hand Sanitizers with value added ingredients, such as Vitamin E, Herbal Extracts, Moisturizers, Emollients, Humectants, and a variety of premium fragrances to natural and/or USDA Organic standards. Various packaging options are available for Hand Sanitizer gels and sprays.
The Company is able to meet private label customer needs for Hand Sanitizers, and prepare brands for large volume retail opportunities, offering low lead times and continuity of supply. "We are an R&D leading and agile private label manufacturing partner, and recently upgraded our facilities to meet demand for high quality, American made Hand Sanitizer gels and sprays," said Alex Sourry, VP Sales.
To learn more about MYKU Biosciences, visit www.mykubiosciences.com
Sales Contact: sales@mykubiosciences.com
About MYKU Biosciences LLC
MYKU Biosciences LLC is privately held, and one of the largest, fastest growing, high volume private label contract manufacturers for dietary supplements, topicals, and hand sanitizers. Their state of the art, FDA registered facilities are located in Denver, Colorado. The company is a Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) Approved Food Manufacturer. They are also certified in HACCP Based Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for Food Processing and Dietary Supplements by ASI Auditors, in addition to USDA Organic certification as a process handler by QAI. They offer custom R&D on formulation and recipe development inclusive of process validation and scalability of batch sizing. The Company's full bundle of services also includes ingredient and packaging sourcing, third party lab testing, product mixing, filling, label application, tamper evident sealing, exit packaging assembly, warehousing, and B2B fulfillment.
Media Contact: info@mykubiosciences.com