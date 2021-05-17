BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- mymedicalimages.com has partnered with OrthoNOW, a Florida-based network of immediate orthopedic care centers, to provide a faster way to manage medical images.
With mymedicalimages.com, physicians and patients can instantly receive or share diagnostic-quality medical images with just the click of a button. OrthoNOW clinicians are able to request images from their patients, collaborate with colleagues, and conduct telemedicine and second opinion consultations.
OrthoNOW brings a network of trusted, high-tech immediate care centers to provide quality, affordable and convenient orthopedic care for the whole family. From acute injuries and chronic pain to preventive health, OrthoNOW is transforming the way expert orthopedic healthcare is delivered.
"This strategic partnership is disruptive to the current status quo of how we deliver orthopedic care" said Dr. Alejandro Badia, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of OrthoNOW. "Enabling patients and clinicians to instantly share diagnostic images via mymedicalimages secure cloud system fits with our core competency of providing rapid orthopedic care and I couldn't be more excited."
These two firms could not be more alike in their nature of bringing technology to healthcare. OrthoNOW has updated their mobile app for clinicians and patients. The app utilizes a feature called OrthoChat™ for clinicians to collaborate with subspecialists on complicated cases.
"This partnership is extremely groundbreaking throughout the community" said Dan Hodgeman, Founder and CEO of mymedicalimages. "Bringing our new imaging technology to immediate care clinics, such as OrthoNOW, provides a higher level of patient care."
To learn more, visit orthonowmobileapp.com to locate your nearest facility. To get started with a mymedicalimages account, go to mymedicalimages.com, and click "Sign Up".
About mymedicalimages
Founded in 2017 mymedicalimages.com brings a simple solution to how medical images are shared and viewed. Through HIPAA compliant, text, email links and QR codes, images can be securely shared for review during consults, second opinions, and virtual care. Designed to change the industry as we know it, mymedicalimages is dedicated to empowering patients and enabling doctors.
About OrthoNOW
OrthoNOW® is a tech-enabled health care delivery network, focused on the assessment and treatment of the full range of orthopedic and sports injuries, chronic conditions and preventive protocols — all on a walk-in basis. Every OrthoNOW is equipped with digital imaging equipment and offers the latest techniques and treatments by a team of orthopedic clinicians and orthopedic specialized ancillary providers. OrthoNOW's award winning mobile app features a revolutionary patient catchment engine called On My Way NOW®, which allows patients to notify an OrthoNOW center that they are in route, the reason they're coming, what time they expect to arrive, and include pictures of their injury. The recently upgraded app for iPhone and Android users includes integration with Uber and Lyft.
