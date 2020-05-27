CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with BodyLogicMD, a leading physician-owned network of anti-aging medical practices located throughout the United States.
MYOS and BodyLogicMD have developed a private-label, Fortetropin-based nutrition product, BodyLogicMD Muscle Formula, that will be distributed across BodyLogicMD's nationwide network of anti-aging medical practices.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, BodyLogicMD's network is comprised of nearly 65 affiliated anti-aging medical practitioners in more than 45 franchise practices spread across 28 states. BodyLogicMD is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and requires all of its network physicians to be trained and certified through the A4M Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.
"We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with BodyLogicMD to distribute BodyLogicMD Muscle Formula. MYOS has worked with a range of health care professionals to formulate products that address their specific client's needs with our clinically proven muscle building ingredient, Fortetropin. The BodyLogicMD network is a premier nationwide network for anti-aging medicine and hormone replacement therapy," stated Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS.
"We believe that many patients visiting anti-aging physicians can benefit from the Fortetropin-based product, BodyLogicMD Muscle Formula. Extensive research at leading academic institutes has shown that muscle mass and longevity are correlated. Fortetropin helps alleviate age-related muscle loss," added Mr. Mannello.
"We are very excited about working with MYOS to bring BodyLogicMD Muscle Formula to market. We are truly impressed with the quality and degree of preclinical and human clinical research that has been conducted on Fortetropin. Very few nutrition products have been studied to this degree. It has become clear in recent years that muscle health is an area of medicine that is underappreciated. Addressing muscle health through a combination of diet and exercise can help patients improve their quality of life and longevity. We look forward to a highly fruitful and successful partnership with MYOS," commented Jennifer Landa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BodyLogicMD.
On March 11, 2020, Professor William Evans, University of California, Berkeley presented results from a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial that examined the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women (60-75 years of age) at the International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research in Toulouse, France (https://frailty-sarcopenia.com/). The results indicated that subjects who consumed Fortetropin on a daily basis experienced an increased rate of muscle protein synthesis of approximately 15% when compared with subjects who were given a macronutrient-matched placebo.
About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS developed and introduced Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. MYOS has worked with a range of health care professionals to formulate and distribute products addressing clients' specific needs. The private label products incorporate the Company's key active ingredient, Fortetropin, known for its muscle building properties. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.
About BodyLogicMD.
Founded in 2003, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up the nation's largest and fastest growing network of highly-trained practitioners specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. Integrated with comprehensive wellness strategies, BodyLogicMD's medically-supervised treatment plans are for men and women suffering from hormonal imbalance and conditions of aging, such as menopause and andropause. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, the BodyLogicMD network is comprised of nearly 65 affiliated practitioners operating in more than 45 franchise practices spread across 28 states. BodyLogicMD is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and requires all practitioners in the network to be trained and certified through the A4M Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. BodyLogicMD partners with leading laboratories, compounding pharmacies, and nutraceutical producers to deliver the highest quality products and services to network practitioners and their patients.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including BodyLogicMD Muscle Formula, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, Yolked®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, our ability to enter into new distribution partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to enter into new distribution agreements such as the one described in this release, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our business, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.
Investor Relations:
MYOS RENS Technology
Joanne Goodford
Phone: 973-509-0444
Email: jgoodford@myoscorp.com