CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS Corp ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that researchers from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine presented a poster titled, "Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of Fortetropin® in Cats" at the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum which took place June 9-12, 2021. First established in 1983, the ACVIM Forum is a conference that brings information about cutting edge research to thousands of veterinarians from around the world.
Although Fortetropin® has been studied extensively in humans and dogs, the nutrition product was never studied in cats up until now. The poster that was presented at the ACVIM Forum highlights that Fortetropin® is safe and well tolerated by felines at doses ranging from 1 gram/day (~200 mg/kg/day) to as high as 4 gram/day (~800 mg/kg/day) when studied over a two-week duration in a placebo-controlled study. This study forms the basis of MYOS' entry into the feline supplement market with the launch of MYOS Feline Muscle Health Formula.
"I am very excited about the launch of MYOS Feline Health Formula," said MYOS CEO Joe Mannello. "Since the launch of MYOS Canine Muscle Formula, we have been overwhelmed with a positive response from the marketplace. Dog owners and veterinarians alike have shared with us their stories of incredible animal recoveries from injury or surgery, as well as the overall increase in vitality in elder dogs consuming the product. We felt entering the feline market was the logical next step for MYOS CORP as we continue to aggressively grow our Animal Health Business."
"I am optimistic that this product has the potential to be transformative for cats," said Albert Ahn, D.V.M., Chief Veterinary Adviser, MYOS CORP. "There are very few high-quality nutrition products on the market that address feline sarcopenia and are supported by results from clinical trials. Because Fortetropin® is an all-natural nutrition product, we expect it to be well received by feline practitioners, particularly those that belong to the Holistic Veterinary community."
Manufactured from fertilized chicken egg yolk using a patented, low temperature process, Fortetropin® is a proprietary ingredient that has been shown to accelerate gains in muscle mass in multiple human and veterinary clinical studies. In a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled clinical study conducted at Kansas State University that assessed the impact of Fortetropin® on muscle atrophy following TPLO surgery, it was found that dogs that consumed Fortetropin® daily did not experience statistically significant decreases in muscle mass following surgery at 8 weeks following surgery. In contrast, dogs in the placebo group that were given a macronutrient-matched nutritional supplement did experience statistically significant decreases in mass muscle at this time point.
A form of age-related muscle loss known as sarcopenia is a major problem for both dogs and cats. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania reported that geriatric cats (~15 years of age) have much lower muscle mass scores relative to middle-aged cats (~8 years of age). Sarcopenia impacts the health of cats in multiple ways. For example, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the most common diseases that afflicts cats. Researchers at Tufts University reported that cats that are 2 kilograms underweight have greater than twice the mortality risk relative to cats with average weight (5 kilograms).
One industry that managed to remain unscathed since the onset of Covid-19 is the U.S. pet food industry. For the past decade, the pet food and treat sector has managed to remain a growth sector. During the first seven months of 2020, it was reported by Nielsen that pet food and treat sales had increased by 4.3% relative to the same period in 2019. During the Covid-19 pandemic, pet adoptions soared with many rescue centers running out of dogs and cats for people to adopt. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 41% of cat owners buy premium pet food products. As quoted in The Guardian, Matt Michaelson, founder of cat food company, Smalls, said, "Cat parents want to give their cats the absolute best, but the majority of what's available is effectively junk food, disguised as health food."
About MYOS CORP
MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® (Original & Vet Strength). For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
