CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Victor Medical Company ("VMC") to distribute its Veterinarian Strength MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® ("MYOS Canine") nutrition products through VMC's extensive distribution network across the Western United States.
Founded over 40 years ago, VMC is the largest privately owned veterinary distributor in California, Arizona, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. VMC works with some of the largest global manufacturers of veterinary supplies to offer a comprehensive portfolio of products to veterinarians, including pharmaceuticals, surgical equipment, and nutraceuticals.
Both MYOS Canine products (Regular and Veterinarian Strength) are based on MYOS' proprietary ingredient, Fortetropin. Fortetropin is manufactured from fertilized, chicken egg yolk using a patented process that leverages advanced technologies that maintain the bioactivity of the biomolecules found within fertilized egg yolk.
To date, Fortetropin has been studied in four human and veterinary clinical trials. These clinical trials have demonstrated that Fortetropin promotes the growth and development of muscle tissue and accelerates muscle tissue recovery. In April 2020, clinical researchers at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine published results from a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 100 dogs recovering from TPLO surgery in the peer-reviewed journal, PLOS ONE. TPLO surgery is performed to repair tears of the cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) which is analogous to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in humans. During the period of recovery following TPLO surgery, significant thigh muscle atrophy normally occurs as the dog must keep its limb immobilized for 8 weeks. Dogs that received Fortetropin while recovering from TPLO surgery experienced less muscle atrophy and improved recovery in comparison to dogs that received a macronutrient-matched placebo control.
"At Victor Medical, we take great pride in offering first-class products to veterinarians that are backed by rigorous scientific research. All of the products that we distribute undergo an extensive, internal review process. We are truly impressed by the extensive clinical research behind MYOS Canine Muscle Formula.
"We are delighted to be working with Myos to make this product available to our network of veterinarians on the west coast. Victor Medical is an independent family regional distributor which has been servicing the veterinary community since 1966," commented Rick Bills, Director of Sales at Victor Medical.
"We are thrilled to be working with VMC and appreciate their commitment to their customers. VMC's sales representatives have come from the veterinary industry including veterinary technicians who have worked in veterinary practices. We believe our partnership with VMC will enable MYOS to greatly expand its commercial footprint across the United States," stated Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS. "During these unprecedented economic times, the fact that we are able to enter into an exciting distribution partnership with a market leader speaks volumes to how much demand there is for our innovative canine nutrition product," added Mr. Mannello.
About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.
About Victor Medical
Victor Medical Company is the largest privately-owned veterinary distributor in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Pacific Northwest. VMC is also a family company, founded by people who believe in excellence and who are dedicated to providing their customers with exceptional service. Guided by these values, the company began over 40 years ago and continues to grow today. In 2002, VMC moved into a state-of-the-art warehouse facility and implemented an automated, order fulfillment system.
