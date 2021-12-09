SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyTana, a St. Paul-based drain cleaning and inspection equipment manufacturer, has acquired Edgewood Manufacturing, a machine shop specializing in custom CNC milling and turning work. Edgewood will provide in-house capabilities for machined parts production and product prototyping for MyTana, which places a priority on American-made, factory direct sales.
Based in Harris, Minn., Edgewood Manufacturing creates and assembles parts for a range of applications, including sewer cleaning and inspection. It has served the region for over thirty years under the leadership of President and CEO Gary Ramberg. MyTana opened in 1957, and its acquisition of Edgewood represents a union of Twin Cities industry.
The partnership will enable more efficient product development cycles, allowing MyTana to maintain price levels and inventory to better support plumbers and drain cleaners across the United States.
"This move is a big step towards meeting all of our loyal customers' needs," says Brent Hill, general manager at MyTana. "Edgewood will provide the tools we need to continue creating reliable products for the plumbing and drain cleaning industries. And it furthers our efforts to provide American-made products, developed right here in Minnesota."
Going forward, MyTana will continue investing in new equipment to improve product design. Edgewood's manufacturing capabilities will also contribute to future product research and development and help MyTana expand into jetter nozzle machining and design.
