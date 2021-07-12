BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, today announced that it has closed $25 million in Series B funding led by Level Equity, who has taken a minority ownership stake in the company. Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships.
"Mytonomy is the market leader in video-based engagement. Their innovative approach of engaging patients throughout the entire care journey via a highly scalable modern software platform is exactly what every patient and provider needs in this rapidly developing virtual care environment," said Ben Levin, Co-founder, and Co-CEO of Level Equity. "Mytonomy stood out from the pack for many reasons: a well-architected, single enterprise platform for healthcare across all medical conditions, easy-to-use capabilities for providers and patients, and demonstrated rapid adoption across a notable list of blue-chip customers."
"Mytonomy has been growing 100% year over year, replacing outdated incumbent solutions that have for years disregarded investment in their products," Levin continued. "We were also highly impressed with the quality of the leadership team at Mytonomy and we look forward to partnering with management for continued success."
Mytonomy's announcement comes at a time when funding across the entire digital health sector is skyrocketing with Rock Health reporting $14.7B closed in H1 2021, which is more than the total amount of funding raised across all of 2020.
"We are thrilled to partner with Level Equity on the next phase of Mytonomy's growth," said Anjali Kataria, CEO, and Co-founder. "Today, health care is failing and we are divided. Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is a step stool for all, countering misinformation and delivering greater access and equity so that people can learn how to get healthy, remotely - with their hospital and care team." Kataria continued, "With a suite of easy-to-use video-based engagement and communication tools, an award-winning film studio, and this new funding, we will continue to scale digital transformation ultimately improving the health of billions of people across the globe."
The investment comes at the right time, as healthcare is experiencing several secular shifts propelling Mytonomy's growth momentum: first, as Mckinsey points out, "home" is becoming the epicenter of care; second, Fortune reports 61% of Americans are streaming content weekly vs 50% daily indicating that virtual and mobile technologies are becoming integral to how we live and run our world.
Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is a unique modular solution combining 2000+ broadcast quality short-form videos with a new CRM platform that has been carefully architected to optimize healthcare content streaming and deliver deep, omnichannel engagement across the patient journey.
Series A investors including Philips and innovative healthcare systems such as Carilion Clinic also participated in the Series B.
"Mytonomy's mission and approach strongly resonates with our digital transformation strategy now, and in the future," said Nancy Howell Agee, CEO of Carilion Clinic, headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. "After becoming a customer, we realized Mytonomy had a long-term fit with our organization, their approach helps us reach out to patients in new, more convenient, consumer-friendly ways and so we were thrilled with the opportunity to invest in the company's future growth." Agee continued, "I could not be more pleased with our early returns and the future promise this leadership team and company hold to help all of us in healthcare achieve the digital transformation goals we believe are possible."
Mytonomy's interactive, user-friendly platform delivers video, audio, and written content that incorporates microlearning principles and drives greater usage among patients who are more engaged in their health and healthcare.
Through numerous validated studies, Mytonomy has proven the ability to deeply engage diverse patients and help level the playing field for patients seeking trusted information to improve their own health decision-making. Patients become empowered and confident as they work with their hospital, clinic, and care team, attending more appointments, sharing accurate information, and collaborating with their family across their entire journey. Providers save valuable time, and healthcare systems reduce risk and improve safety and quality. This leads to better clinical and financial outcomes.
The company's approach has enabled Mytonomy to become both a leading software platform for Health Systems who strive to digitally transform the patient journey and a leading "middleware" partner to many rapidly growing disruptive solutions such as remote clinics, digital engagement for pharma and med device providers, and virtual care plays.
Mytonomy® is a privately held, rapidly growing enterprise SaaS company based in Bethesda, Maryland that helps healthcare organizations deliver a new model of video-based engagement, content streaming, and integrated communication across the entire patient journey. With a powerful suite of communication and survey tools combined with their award-winning film studio, Mytonomy has created a novel CRM platform, called Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare that orchestrates an intelligent health care experience, adapting to each patient asynchronously. Mytonomy brings a patient's healthcare team into their living room, strengthening the patient-provider relationship asynchronously, saving time, and improving safety, quality and numerous outcomes. The company has been recognized nationally on the 2020 prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and has been the recipient of over 50+ Telly and Digital Health awards since opening their studio in 2018.
Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare solution is modular (consisting of the Patient Experience Cloud ™ , Content Cloud, Communication Cloud, Research Cloud, and Analytics Cloud) and is considered a foundational element in driving digital transformation across multiple leading health systems. As a result, Mytonomy enables organizations to achieve better outcomes and helps patients get healthier in more effective, more convenient ways. Mytonomy's team comes from top companies such as Oracle, Google, Press Gainey, Informatica, O-Power, Optum and the Advisory Board Company. For more information about Mytonomy, visit http://www.mytonomy.com or email info@mytonomy.com.
Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long term committed investment partnerships. For more information about Level Equity, visit http://www.levelequity.com.
Carilion Clinic is a not–for–profit health care organization based in Roanoke, Va. Through our comprehensive network of hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices and other complementary services, we work together to provide quality care close to home for nearly 1 million Virginians. With an enduring commitment to the health of our region, we also seek to advance care through medical education and research, help our community stay healthy and inspire our region to grow stronger.
