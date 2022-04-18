Future Media Conferences and NAB Show are offering presentations surrounding the latest Apple innovations at NAB Show.
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAB Show Theaters feature multiple training discussions and presentations led by leading experts and professionals. We are pleased to announce the FMC Apple Training, Certification & Innovation Theater that will keep attendees up to speed on the latest developments surrounding the Apple ecosystem for creative pro users.
"As the ideal platform for in-person learning about the latest products revolutionizing the broadcast and entertainment industries, NAB Show is excited to partner with Future Media Conferences to offer these insightful presentations," says NAB Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events, Chris Brown. "These interactive sessions and hands-on training will help the storytelling community address issues throughout the content creation process and bring their projects to life."
Produced by FMC, the theater will feature daily afternoon sessions on April 24–27. Sessions will focus on creative storytelling techniques as well as highlight Apple's recent developments in Final Cut Pro.
Sessions presented by Apple Certified Instructors and power users will cover the following topics such as:
- Remote Podcast and Livestream Production
- 10 must-know tips for working in Final Cut Pro
- Bringing Stills to Life or I like to move it, move it!
- Travel Tips: How the Apple Ecosystem Fits Your On the Go Lifestyle
- iPhone to Final Cut Pro: Workflows, Techniques, and Tips
- What's New with Apple FCP Training and Certifications
"Our goal is to provide cutting-edge sessions on Apple's recent innovations with Final Cut Pro as well as officially launch our new Apple Final Cut Pro Certification program," says Ben Kozuch, of Future Media Conferences.
NAB Show attendees are encouraged to visit the space and engage in interactive, educational discussions. Attendees will also learn about Apple's new Final Cut Pro Training and Certification program.
The new Final Cut Pro certification and training program allows users to prove their knowledge and skills in Final Cut Pro. Anyone with these certifications can confidently prove their expertise within the Final Cut Pro ecosystem and show their ability to meet the demands of today's professional editing industry.
All Apple session attendees will receive a $50 discount code to use on their online Final Cut Pro certification exam when they visit the Theater. This offer is only available in person at NAB Show.
For more details surrounding this unique training opportunity at NAB Show in Las Vegas, please visit: https://nabshow.com/2022/destinations/fmc-apple-training-certification-innovation-theater/
You may also email Senior Project Manager, Jordan Belmont at jordanb@fmctraining.com for any questions concerning Apple training and certifications.
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
FMC has been a leading provider of training for content creators around the world for over 25 years. Through live courses and conferences, FMC enables creatives to maximize the power of technology to help tell their stories. FMC is the Authorized training provider for Adobe Apple, Avid, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, and BorisFX. Conferences include NAB Las Vegas, Post|Production World conference, Adobe Video World, the Visual Storytelling Conference, the Remote Production Conference, Editor's Retreat, and more. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 23 – 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment, and technology ecosystem. It's the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit http://www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at http://www.nab.org.
Media Contact
Yessenia Fabian, Future Media Conferences, 1 2122333500, yesseniaf@fmctraining.com
SOURCE Future Media Conferences