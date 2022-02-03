GREENBELT, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NABA and the Diverse Organization of Firms (DOF) announced today that the organizations have entered a strategic alliance to increase the representation of Black Business Leaders, entrepreneurs, and financial services firm owners, to create more innovative solutions, addressing structural obstacles in the global corporate marketplace, and scale the number of onramps to Black Business Leadership and entrepreneurship.
This agreement combines NABA's 50+ years as a premier member-based association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for over 200,000 Black accounting, business, and finance professionals with the DOF's access to a network of over 300 Black CPA and financial services firm owners nationwide who manage, invest, exchange, or hold financial resources on behalf of clients.
In 2021, NABA rolled out a new business strategy expanding its targeted membership base to include a broader range of financial professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners. The new alliance with the DOF supports NABA's new strategic direction. It allows both organizations to serve Black entrepreneurs by providing access to critical professional services rendered by Black Business Leaders with expertise in accounting, business, finance, risk, technology, cybersecurity, advisory, and human capital.
"We couldn't be more thrilled with the rejoining of our two organizations, "said Odysseus Lanier, DOF Immediate Past Chair. "We are excited by the new strategic direction for NABA, and we know together we will solve complex problems related to Black-owned firms accessing opportunities in the global marketplace."
Additionally, combining forces strengthens and broadens the two historic organizations' missions and positions to provide pathways to entrepreneurship for thousands of up-and-coming Black Business Leaders and provides members of both organizations with access to a breadth of strategic programming, networking opportunities and professional development. This strategic alliance also advances both organizations toward their missions by inviting new leadership, moving them in the right direction to meet the evolving needs of their members, and increasing financial opportunities.
"DOF has long served as a beacon of collaboration for Black-owned professional firms, and together we will accelerate our ability to increase global market share and opportunities for Black Business Leaders and owners," added Herschel Frierson, NABA Board Chair.
"We believe in the vision of One NABA and DOF," said Kimi Ellen, DOF Board Chair. "We are excited to be a part of the next leg of this journey as we grow together to serve more Black Business Leaders, entrepreneurs, and the global marketplace."
About National Association of Black Accountants
The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA, Inc.) is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 Black professionals in these fields, NABA advances people, careers, and the mission by providing education, resources, and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting as We Climb.
About Diverse Organization of Firms
DOF is the premier organization of African-American-owned CPA and Financial Services firms who empower, educate and advocate for the accounting profession to ensure innovation, mentorship, relevancy and continued value.
