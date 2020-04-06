OAKLAND, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis, one of California's largest licensed Cannabis Distributors, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with global cannabis culture leader, Cookies, to provide distribution for their cannabis products in California.
Cookies is a leading California-based lifestyle and cannabis brand that markets products touting the highest-quality genetics in North America.
"We are pleased to grow our family of Nabis brands in California with Cookies, one of the most reputable cannabis brands in the world. In the past several months, we have been delighted to scale their distribution of highly-demanded products efficiently across the state," said Vince Ning, CEO of Nabis. "The legacy that the Cookies brand carries in cannabis history, their top-tier products that consumers love, and their roots in the music industry, embody values that Nabis is humbled to support with our tech and data-driven distribution platform."
"We're excited to partner with Nabis, whose extensive distribution network will efficiently enable Cookies' growth strategy. With Nabis' best-in-class capabilities, Cookies will be able to reach California retailers efficiently and cost effectively," said Parker Berling, President of Cookies.
About Nabis
Nabis is a leading technology-driven cannabis distributor based in San Francisco, providing a wide range of services for the wholesale cannabis market including warehousing, fulfillment, delivery and data analytics. Nabis is the exclusive third-party distributor of more than 50 premiere brands such as Buddies, Canndescent, Henry's Original, Ember Valley, and District Edibles into hundreds of dispensaries and delivery services across California. Founded in 2017 on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain, Nabis offers an elegant software solution for cannabis brands to effortlessly coordinate their distribution, in addition to its state-of-the-art warehousing and trucking infrastructure.
For more information, visit their website at www.nabis.com.
About Cookies
Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the Internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the countless YouTube vlogs documenting the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics. Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its product are recognized globally, and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step – from cultivation and production to retail experience. Cookies operates two flagship stores in Los Angeles, and has a total of 8 stores in the United States. In addition to its selection of curated smoking supplies, the company also sells apparel and accessories for both men and women under the Cookies SF label.
To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com.
