Logo with TM (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries, Inc.)

Logo with TM (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries, Inc.)

 By NACCO Industries

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301489132.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.