MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Packaging®, a global leader in plant-based packaging solutions, and NadaMoo! today announced that the plant-based ice cream pioneer has switched to Sentinel™ Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board. NadaMoo!, a coconut milk dairy-free frozen dessert will begin using the eco-friendly, paper-based packaging made with an innovative renewable coating derived from sugarcane.
NadaMoo! an Austin, Texas-based family business, is unveiling its new packaging at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, taking place March 3 – 7, 2020. The new fully renewable NadaMoo! pints will be on retail shelves where NadaMoo! is currently available nationwide later this year.
"The world's largest natural, organic and healthy products trade show is the ideal location for NadaMoo! to unveil its new packaging with Sentinel™ Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board," said Chris Johns, Vice President of Paperboard Sales & Marketing for Evergreen Packaging. "Adding NadaMoo! to our customer list is, yet, another reinforcement that the marketplace is moving toward renewable materials with an emphasis on sustainability."
Sentinel™ products from Evergreen Packaging come from renewable resources, paper derived from trees in forests where responsible forest practices are used and where overall growth exceeds use. The coating on this Sentinel™ Ice Cream Board is sugarcane-based polyethylene, making the board fully renewable, since both the paper and the coating come from sources that can be regenerated. Sentinel™ offers excellent converting performance, superior strength and outstanding print quality. No change to existing converting equipment was required to use Sentinel™.
"This switch to Sentinel™ Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board is a natural fit for our core values at NadaMoo!," said Max Haimowitz, VP of Marketing & Creative at NadaMoo!. "Being a leader in the larger food movement striving to make a difference for our customers and the greater community as well as the planet for us means we should always look for ways to innovate. The new packaging allows us to advance this sustainability ethos."
The packaging converting partner for the transition of NadaMoo to Evergreen Packaging's Sentinel™ Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board is Stanpac Packaging. Sentinel™ products are designed to be used in a variety of food service and retail food grade packaging applications with varying shelf life needs, including ice cream with its specific controlled environment requirements. For more on Evergreen Packaging's new sugarcane board, visit evergreenpackaging.com and to learn more about NadaMoo!, visit nadamoo.com.
About Evergreen Packaging®
Evergreen Packaging, a global leader in paper packaging solutions, makes paper and paperboard products from responsibly sourced fiber which are designed to deliver product freshness, brand distinction and supply chain confidence. Our products are manufactured globally in facilities in the US, Asia, Central America and the Middle East/North Africa. Fiber used in our products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used and where overall growth exceeds harvest. www.evergreenpackaging.com
Contact:
Ralph Berry
Larry Cunningham
901-486-4269
901.821.2242
OR