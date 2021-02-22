WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), a professional association for elder and special needs law attorneys, will host the NAELA Annual Conference from March 24-26, 2021, online. NAELA members and speakers have helped define this area of law and at this year's Annual Conference, attendees from across the country will participate in engaging, interactive sessions led by experts in the field to sharpen their skills and knowledge on these topics.
This year's event includes the following general and breakout sessions:
- Paying for Long-Term Care Without Public Benefits
- Protecting Clients - Keeping Lay Fiduciaries and You Out of Hot Water
- Recovering Assets Stolen Through Exploitation
- Building a Virtual Marketing Strategy
- The Uses of Medical Marijuana in Older Adults and People with Disabilities
This event will coincide with the announcement of the 2021 NAELA awards. Members of the media are welcome to attend the NAELA Annual Conference online. For information, contact Communications Manager Abby Matienzo by email at amatienzo@naela.org or phone at 703-349-1923.
About NAELA
Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities. Upon joining, NAELA member attorneys agree to adhere to the NAELA Aspirational Standards. Established in 1987, NAELA is a non-profit association that assists lawyers, bar organizations, and others. The mission of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys is to educate, inspire, serve, and provide community to attorneys with practices in elder and special needs law. NAELA currently has members across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NAELA.org, or to locate a NAELA member attorney in your area, visit http://www.NAELA.org/findlawyer.
Media Contact
Abby Matienzo, NAELA, 703-349-1923, amatienzo@naela.org
SOURCE NAELA