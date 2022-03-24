Padilla and Rivera were formally installed at the 2022 NAHREP National Convention & Housing Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.
SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) is pleased to announce Luis Padilla was installed as the organization's 2022 President and Nuria Rivera was installed as 2022 President-Elect at the 2022 National Convention and Housing Policy Summit.
Luis Padilla is the CEO of The Padilla Team at RE/MAX Advance Realty. He has served on the NAHREP National Board of Directors, sits on the NAHREP 10 Certified Trainer approval committee and was the 2015 President of NAHREP South Florida. Under his leadership, NAHREP South Florida won the national Chapter of the Year Award. Mr. Padilla has received accolades such as the 100% Club, the 2019 RE/MAX Chairman's Club Award, and has ranked in the annual NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Award for seven consecutive years.
"NAHREP is fortunate to have Luis Padilla lead the organization as its President for 2022. Luis is the embodiment of the NAHREP 10 Principles. He leads by example and has a profound impact on the lives of our members and the people they influence," said Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO.
The NAHREP National President holds a vital leadership position within the organization, including Chairman of the National Board.
Nuria Rivera was installed at the 2022 President-Elect at the same ceremony. Ms. Rivera is the CEO of Novation Title Insurance Agency. She has served on the NAHREP National Board of Directors. Her company, Novation Title Insurance Agency, has received Utah's "Best of State" five years in a row since 2016. She also runs the non-profit organization "Dreamer's Foundation".
"Nuria Rivera was chosen by her peers on the NAHREP Board as President-Elect for 2023. As a successful and insightful leader, Nuria works tirelessly for her clients and NAHREP members and partners to bring best practices and new ways of addressing the challenges of expanding homeownership for Hispanics," said Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO.
The President-Elect holds a key leadership position within NAHREP and serves as an ambassador of NAHREP's mission. Ms. Rivera will be a primary representative for the organization at industry events throughout the country.
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read our 2022 policy priorities here. See the NAHREP Hispanic Homeownership by Congressional District Tool which measures Hispanic homeownership by U.S. congressional district, allowing constituents, advocates, policy makers, and lending and housing professionals to evaluate district performance at a glance. Watch the Hispanic Homeownership short film.
