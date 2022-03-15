FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Intercompany Long-Term Care Insurance Conference (ILTCI 2022) is taking place March 21-23 in Raleigh, NC, with sessions featuring thought leaders from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) and a special NAIFA networking event. The ILTCI's annual educational conference is for representatives of the long-term and extended care insurance community and other strategic allies, including providers, public policy institutions, professional organizations, federal, state, and local government agencies, and the public. Online registration for the event is open.
Workshop panels featuring NAIFA members include:
"Cut Through the Noise to Have Your Voice Heard," March 21, 10:45 am
Producer: Suzanne Carawan, NAIFA VP of Marketing and Communications
Speakers: Christopher Gandy, NAIFA Trustee and loyal member since 2003; Neil Himmelstein, loyal member since 1997; Tom Michel, NAIFA Past President and loyal member since 1986; Roger Sims, loyal member since 2001.
Learn from a panel of successful producers how they utilize modern marketing methods to stand out from the competition and get their viewpoint across. Utilizing digital channels has made it easier than ever to go direct to consumers to provide education. The session will walk attendees through a variety of mediums that the panelists utilize including radio, podcasts, and social media to raise awareness and create a trusted relationship and rapport even before meeting one-to-one.
"Publicly Funded LTC Programs – Agent/Advisor/Agencies' Friend or Foe?" March 21, 2 pm
Producer: Carroll Golden, Executive Director of NAIFA's Limited & Extended Care Planning Center
Speakers: Diane Boyle, NAIFA SVP for Government Relations and Roger Sims, loyal member since 2001.
This 'interview' format session will look at the effect and affect of publicly funded LTC programs. Topics will be gathered from agents/advisors/agencies at-large so our presenters can address issues that impact your business. There are always two sides to the equation and it's important to maximize the positive and minimize the negative in amplifying our voice.
"LTC Sales Opportunities for the Affluent Client and Business Owner Market," March 22, 2 pm
Producer: Carroll Golden, Executive Director of NAIFA's Limited & Extended Care Planning Center
Speakers: Shawn Britt; Robert Eaton; Neil Himmelstein, loyal member since 1997
Discussing LTC with affluent clients and business owners requires a customized approach. Join us to learn how set up LTC sales with business owners, and with affluent clients who are thinking of "self-insuring". We will also discuss what your CPA centers of influence may not know – how the internal design of Hybrid (linked benefit) LTC policies, LTC riders on life insurance and annuities, and Chronic Illness Riders can make a difference in meeting client's planning needs.
Following the conference programming on March 21 from 5:30-7:30 pm NAIFA will host a special cocktail reception and networking event to celebrate the recent release of Carroll Golden's book, "How Not to Tear Your Family Apart." This book investigates how to start having critical conversations as a family to help aging parents plan for the future. Golden is the Executive Director of NAIFA's Limited & Extended Care Planning Center and a loyal NAIFA member since 2019. She will be signing copies of her book during the reception. NAIFA members, prospective members, and partners are all encouraged to attend. Participation in the ILTCI conference is not required to attend this event. It will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center and those who plan to attend should RSVP to receive further information.
The ILTCI is a valued partner and sponsor of NAIFA's Limited & Extended Care Planning Center. The Center empowers professionals to network with solution and service providers to share best practices, directly access subject matter experts, research, training, and resources. The LECP Center provides thought leadership so we may continue to address the changing needs of the market.
