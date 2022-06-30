Ling's appearance is sponsored by Legal & General America.
FAIRFAX, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) today announced that their 2022 Summer Symposium will include a special discussion with renowned journalist and author, Lisa Ling, sponsored by Legal & General America. At the virtual event, which will take place on August 2 and 3, Ling will discuss breaking misconceptions and building client trust.
Currently executive producer and host of This is Life on CNN, Ling also executive produced and hosted Our America on OWN: the Oprah Winfrey Network, and has spent her storied career as an investigative journalist. Her incredible experiences include embedding in a Midwest town ravaged by an onslaught of heroin, witnessing the manifestation of PTSD in returning veterans of war, and profiling Americans living beneath the poverty line for the first time.
As the former field correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and contributor to ABC News' Nightline and National Geographic's Explorer, Ling has reported from dozens of countries, covering stories about gang rape in the Congo, bride burning in India, the Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda, and the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang in Central America, among other issues that are too often ignored.
"We are deeply thankful to Legal & General for bringing Lisa Ling to NAILBA this summer," said NAILBA CEO, Dan LaBert. "Her commitment to the truth and long career studying humankind give her a unique perspective to share with our community. We are lucky to be able to engage with her in this exclusive setting."
About the Summer Symposium
Since COVID-19 began, NAILBA has offered a complimentary virtual Summer Symposium. Fresh topics and non-commercialized content have made the panel discussions, 1:1 video interviews, and interactive booths very popular with NAILBA's audience of 400,000 BGA/IMO/FMO and independent producers. The 2022 Summer Symposium will focus on topics impacting BGAs and industry partners, as well as supporting BGA and advisor success.
Financial services professionals may register at no cost at https://nailbaengage.vfairs.com/.
About NAILBA
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) is the premiere insurance industry organization promoting financial security and consumer choice through the use of independent brokerage distribution. NAILBA serves as the national association of life, health and annuity insurance distributors. For more information, visit http://www.nailba.org.
