FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) Charitable Foundation, the Association's philanthropic arm, has elected new Board Members.
The Foundation announced the following additions to its directorate:
- Douglas Allenbaugh is Executive Vice President of The Marketing Alliance (TMA), where he has led the insurance distribution business since 2010. Before joining TMA, Doug worked at the global reinsurance group, Munich Re, where he was responsible for leading and supporting executive-level initiatives including post-merger integration, strategic alliances, and operational efficiency-related projects. Doug also worked at the management consulting firm Accenture, where he specialized in enterprise system solutions. A graduate of Miami University, Doug holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza School of Business where he graduated with honors. He is based in St. Louis, MO.
- Chuck Anderson is National Sales Director for Diversified Brokerage Services (DBS) in Minneapolis, MN. Chuck joined DBS in 2021 after 40 years with three major life carriers, including Prudential, where he worked for 34 years and was the first home-office employee for PruSelect Brokerage. During his time at Prudential, Chuck held roles including National Account Executive, National Sales Vice President and Senior Vice President. Chuck retired from Prudential in 2018 to serve as the National Sales Vice President of the Life Brokerage Division of Securian Insurance. He is based in Minneapolis, MN.
- Jim Bowman is President of Life Insurance at Advisors Excel, where he leads over 90 professionals in both the sales and operations divisions. An industry veteran who has excelled at the corporate level and in the field, Jim has served in senior management roles in charge of independent distribution at AXA and Transamerica. He is based in Kansas City, MO.
- Anthony Lancaster is Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Highland Capital Brokerage. He is responsible for executing strategic enterprise roadmaps, managing information technology, and leading the company's project management team. Anthony's expertise includes process improvement, project management, and information technology integration strategies. Prior to joining Highland, Anthony was Director of Operations with New York Life in Chicago. He is based in Birmingham, AL.
- Todd Villeneuve is Co-Owner and President of IFC National Marketing and Managing Partner at Integrity Marketing Group. Originally from Fairmont, Minnesota, Todd first entered the financial services industry in 1993. Todd is actively engaged in his community as a member of his local NAIFA organization, Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus. Todd is proud to consider many of his agents as his closest friends and he loves helping them successfully market and grow their agencies. He is based in Rochester, MN.
"I am honored to welcome Doug, Chuck, Jim, Anthony and Todd as our newest NAILBA Charitable Foundation Board members," said Jim Sorebo, NAILBA Foundation Board President. "These philanthropic individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise and will be tremendous assets to the Foundation as we continue our mission to provide funds to worthy charitable organizations and individuals in NAILBA communities."
Foundation Board Members continuing their service in 2022 include:
- James J. Sorebo, Highland Capital Brokerage, Marlton, NJ (President)
- Robin Landers, Landers-Stein & Associates, Inc., Miami, FL (Immediate Past President)
- John Gilbert, The National Benefit Corp, West Des Moines, IA (NAILBA Chair, Ex-Officio Member)
- James Wong, Partners Advantage, Irvine, CA (NAILBA Treasurer, Ex-Officio Member)
- Dan LaBert, NAILBA, Fairfax, VA (NAILBA CEO, Ex-Officio)
- Pete Chrisos, Protective Life Insurance Company, Hoffman Estates, IL
- Philip Chuba, Prudential, Minneapolis, MN
- Blair Farwell, Resource Brokerage, LLC, Schaumburg, IL
- Andrew Hamill, Breeze, Charleston, SC
- Sheryl J. Moore, Moore Market Intelligence/Wink, Inc., Des Moines, IA
- Mark Pellicano, Pacific Life, Annapolis, MD
- Michael "Slades" Sladek, Mutual of Omaha, Houston, TX
- Victoria Van Dusen-Roos, Diversified Brokerage Services, Inc., Minneapolis, MN
NAILBA Charitable Foundation thanks the following Board Members whose terms ended in 2021:
- Hope Howard, Broker World Magazine, Overland Park, KS
- Craig Klenk, American National Insurance Company (ANICO), Houston, TX
- Michael Smith, CPS Horizon Financial, Hales Corners, WI
- Scott Weilage, Weilage Advisory Group, Mankato, MN
The NAILBA Charitable Foundation offers members and business partners a concrete way to help those most in need in their local community. In 2022, the Foundation was honored to raise more than $174,000, distributed to NAILBA community organizations nationwide, and has given over $3.5 million in grants since its creation in 2002.
About The NAILBA Charitable Foundation
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of NAILBA, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that receives gifts mainly, but not exclusively, from the membership of NAILBA and its corporate supporters. The mission of the NAILBA Charitable Foundation is to encourage volunteerism among the NAILBA membership and provide grant funds to worthy charitable organizations with limited operating budgets in local communities served by member agencies, with a special emphasis on those that enhance the quality of life for children. For more information visit http://www.nailbacharitablefoundation.org
