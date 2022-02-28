WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of January's announcement about NAILBA and Finseca's intent to explore a merger, today, the two organizations released the names of the brokerage representatives that have been nominated to join the Finseca Board in June, pending the approval of the merger.
The four nominees are Rob Carney, CEO, Crump Life Insurance Services and CEO, CRC Group–Life, Retirement, and Benefits Solutions Division; John Gilbert, President of The National Benefit Corp and Board Chair of NAILBA; Jason Grover, President of Ash Brokerage; and Jason E. Lea, CEO of the Brokers' Service Marketing Group and Immediate Past Board Chair of NAILBA. As previously noted, a merger between NAILBA and Finseca would result in stronger brokerage distribution and accelerated efforts to reunify the profession – ultimately, moving the profession into a position of greater significance with carriers, policymakers, and the consumers we collectively serve.
"Our task force spent a considerable amount of time on governance," said John Gilbert, President of The National Benefit Corp and Board Chair of NAILBA. "Finseca has created an effective community-based model that brings the profession together for issues of common interest, but also provides flexibility and autonomy for the issues within the community that are best decided there. When we began talks about what a merger between NAILBA and Finseca could mean for both the organization's communities, we knew the impact of a united effort would be monumental on both public policy and the consumers we all serve. But we also knew that brokerage would need both greater representation on Finseca's Board, as well as the ability to control our NAILBA annual meeting and other key programs. I'm thrilled by this news, and look forward to continued discussions about moving this merger forward."
"As I've said before, this prospective merger is so exciting for so many reasons," said Jeri Turley, Board Chair of Finseca. "The addition of these four professionals to the Board epitomizes what I mean when I say the impact of a united NAILBA and Finseca will ensure an even stronger, collective voice for our profession. In turn, we absolutely expect our heightened influence will drive better outcomes and greater relevance not only across the profession but also with policymakers and our consumers."
"Unifying the profession by bringing together advisors, leaders, BGAs, and the like to work for the consumers we serve is more important than ever," said Rob Carney, CEO, Crump Life Insurance Services and CEO, CRC Group–Life, Retirement, and Benefits Solutions Division. "The pandemic accelerated many Americans' focus on their holistic financial security needs. Aligning our efforts in support of the broader mission of financial security for all is something both our respective communities are deeply committed to and are always looking to enhance. I'm honored to receive this nomination and firmly believe the work that a unified NAILBA and Finseca can do together will truly transform the way people understand financial security."
About Finseca
At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.
About NAILBA
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies, better known across the insurance industry as NAILBA, is the trade association representing independent brokers and brokerage general agencies (BGA's) committed to providing American consumers with various financial and retirement security products such as life and health insurance, annuities, and other supplemental benefits.
Media Contact
Maggie Seidel, NAILBA & Finseca, 202-718-7774, mseidel@finseca.org
SOURCE NAILBA & Finseca