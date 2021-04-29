FAIRFAX, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) today announced that Kelly Maheu has joined the association staff as Senior Director, Communications & Professional Development and Executive Director of The NAILBA Charitable Foundation. In her new role, she will oversee NAILBA's marketing activity, content development, certifications, and serve as the senior staff member for NAILBA's philanthropic foundation.
"We are ecstatic to have Kelly on the NAILBA team," said Dan LaBert, Chief Executive Officer. "Her strategic vision, deep association and industry experience, and repeated success cultivating growing associations will be critical to our organization. Having just celebrated NAILBA's 40th year as the voice of independent brokerage distribution, we look forward to Kelly's impact on our promising future."
Maheu most recently held leadership roles in business development and publishing at Naylor Association Solutions, where she partnered with association clients and external partners to engage members and drive non-dues revenue via editorial content, communications, and events.
Prior to Naylor, Maheu served as Vice President & Publisher for Legal & Professional Publishing and Training at ALM Media. She has a strong insurance background, having held management and leadership roles at The National Underwriter Company (a division of Summit Business Media), where she oversaw publications, content, training, and designation programs for legal and insurance professionals. Additionally, Maheu spent several years working at a large insurance carrier prior to receiving her law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
Maheu received her Bachelor's degree from Miami University of Ohio and her graduate certifications in Leadership & Publishing from the Yale University School of Management and Miami University Farmer School of Business. She resides in the Jacksonville, Florida area with her family.
About NAILBA
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) is the premiere insurance industry organization promoting financial security and consumer choice through the use of independent brokerage distribution. NAILBA serves as the national association of life, health and annuity insurance distributors. For more information visit http://www.nailba.org.
About The NAILBA Charitable Foundation
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA) Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of NAILBA, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that receives gifts mainly, but not exclusively, from the membership of NAILBA and its corporate supporters. The mission of the NAILBA Charitable Foundation is to encourage volunteerism among the NAILBA membership and provide grant funds to worthy charitable organizations with limited operating budgets in local communities served by member agencies, with a special emphasis on those that enhance the quality of life for children. For more information visit http://www.nailbacharitablefoundation.org.
