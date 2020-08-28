Namaste_Technologies_Inc__Namaste_Announces_Mailing_and_Posting.jpg

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) (CNW Group/Namaste Technologies Inc.)

 By Namaste Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education, announces that it has commenced mailing materials to its shareholders for the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2020 in a virtual format only via live webcast during which shareholders can participate, vote, or submit questions.

The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, outlining the meeting resolutions, has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available through the Company's website www.namastetechnologies.com. Mailing of AGM materials commenced on August 27, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of August 20, 2020.

Shareholder Questions:

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Namaste's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
International: +1 416-304-0211 outside Canada and the US
By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com
NamasteMD.com     
Cannmart.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.