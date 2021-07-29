NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 348 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lenhartsville, or 14 miles east of Schuylkill Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Kutztown, Hamburg, Topton, Shoemakersville, Lyons, Lenhartsville, Neffs, Coffeetown, New Tripoli, Zionsville, Ancient Oaks, Claussville, Wanamakers, Schnecksville, Catasauqua and Coplay. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 66. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 32 and 62. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern Pennsylvania. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH