DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) has appointed Nancy Novak, the Chief Innovation Officer of Compass Datacenters, as an independent member of its Advisory Council (AC), a leadership committee that is comprised of industry experts who are responsible for some of the largest infrastructure portfolios in the world.
"I am elated to be appointed to the Advisory Council and to be helping iMasons fulfill its missions regarding diversity, inclusivity, sustainability and other important issues," said Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer. "Advocating for greater diversity and inclusion in our industry has been a passion of mine for my entire career, and this new role with iMasons will allow me to work with a great team of peers to move our industry forward in these key areas."
"iMasons is a beacon for industry leadership, aiming to foster the relationship between partners and end users, and Nancy is precisely the type of individual we want to include in the Advisory Council," said Jeff Omelchuck, Executive Director of iMasons. "Nancy has been committed to issues like sustainability and advocacy for young professionals, and she has been a tireless advocate for increasing diversity in the technology and construction industries. We are proud to have her leadership in our organization."
Nancy Novak has over 30 years of experience in construction and has overseen the delivery of over $3.5 billion in projects during that time. She is also actively involved in a number of organizations dedicated to the advancement of women in business, including Women In Government Relations (WGR), Women Construction Owners and Executives (WCOE) and the World Trade Center Institute (WTCI). In addition, she is also a board member of the National Woman's Party in Washington, D.C., which is committed to sharing the untold stories of women's history, and she is a Visionary Champion for Above Glass Ceilings, a consulting company focused on advancement of professional women.
About Infrastructure Masons
Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council comprised of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and promote Sustainability through deep member engagement.