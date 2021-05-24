CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nancy A. Peterman, chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, will speak at the USA Growth & Deals Forum held in conjunction with the Top USA Women Dealmakers 3rd Annual Networking & Awards Ceremony. She will participate on the "Deal Outlook: Healthcare" panel on May 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST and she will also receive the award for Top USA Women Dealmaker on May 26 at an evening virtual awards ceremony.
The Top USA Women Dealmakers 3rd Annual Networking & Awards Ceremony, which is sponsored by Greenberg Traurig, is a virtual program that honors some of the "most talented, respected, and brilliant dealmakers from the private equity, investment bank, legal mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring transactional communities in the United States," according to Global M&A Network website. The forum will take place over two days and conclude with a women awards ceremony.
Peterman focuses her practice on complex corporate restructurings and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions involving special situations and distressed companies, whether implemented in court or out of court. She has represented private equity funds, debtors, sellers, purchasers, investor groups, and creditors in these matters. In addition, Peterman has experience in numerous industries, including manufacturing, real estate, retail, and gaming, with a focus on health care.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
About: Global M&A Network is a diversified digital media, information and world-class connecting company, headquarter in New York, USA. The company produces educational forums and the world's most prestigious M&A ATLAS AWARDS, TURNAROUND ATLAS AWARDS, and the WOMEN LEADERS & DEALMAKER AWARDS - from New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai to London. Info, visit: https://globalmanetwork.com/
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig