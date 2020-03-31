LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nannocare, the creator of NannoPad® is happy to announce the expansion of its retail distribution network into Mexico adding over 1,500 stores.
NannoPad® is an industry-changing and innovative sanitary napkin that is embedded with proprietary Nannogenic™ technology. Nannogenic™ technology utilizes far infrared energy, which is on the same wavelength that the body naturally emits. Scientific studies, third party testing we have conducted and countless user testimonials confirm that it helps relieve "different symptoms associated with chronic pain or other related medical concerns."
NannoPad® has helped thousands of women find relief from menstrual discomfort with fewer or no medications, heating pads, or other devices traditionally used to ease cramping and other uncomfortable menstrual symptoms.
NannoPads® are all-natural, made of 100% OCS Certified organic cotton and entirely free from chemicals, chlorine, pesticides, dyes and fragrances. The wrappers are non-toxic and made of environmentally-friendly biodegradable bioplastics made from grown crops rather than fossil fuels.
Their thin yet ultra-absorbent layers lock in heavy flows, control menstrual odor, are hypoallergenic and antibacterial.
Due to the growing demand for this high-quality product, NannoPad® is now available at City Market, a specialty chain of gourmet grocery stores with a dozen outlets in Mexico's major cities.
Further expansion in Mexico is planned for April 2020 including:
- H-E-B Mexico, a grocery chain operating 51 stores serving the northeast and central Mexico with headquarters in San Antonio, Texas
- Farmacias del Ahorro, one of the largest pharmacy chains in Mexico with 1,500 stores nationwide
In response to the high demand for personal care items, Nannocare has also made all 4 NannoPad® SKUs that include super, regular and liners available online in Mexico at:
