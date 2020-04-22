NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanobeak Biotech Inc., a pioneer in mobile, non-invasive disease detection at the earliest stages, today announced that Jeremy Barbera, Board member and Chief Science Officer, has been relieved of his duties and is no longer associated with the company, as of April 3, 2020. Thomas M. Joyce will continue as interim CEO. Mr. Joyce has served as Chairman of the Nanobeak Board of Directors since July 2019 and as Interim CEO of the Company since October.
Mr. Joyce brings decades of executive leadership experience to Nanobeak. In addition to sitting on the boards of a number of private companies, he is currently on the Board of Blackstone / GSO Secured Lending fund, a business development company managed by a Blackstone affiliate. Prior to that, he spent 11 years as Chairman and CEO of Knight Capital Group. He spent the earlier part of his career at Merrill Lynch, where he was responsible for a series of businesses in its global institutional equity division.
"We are focused on delivering a device that can both save lives and millions of dollars across healthcare and law enforcement," said Mr. Joyce. "When completed, the technology will allow medical professionals to rapidly screen for stage one cancer using only a patient's breath and provide law enforcement the ability to determine in real time the presence of legal and illegal drugs."
The Company recently completed a stage 1 lung cancer clinical trial at Johns Hopkins University and is currently in the analysis phase of that study.
About Nanobeak Biotech
Leveraging proven, NASA technology, Nanobeak Biotech, Inc is focusing on developing mobile, non-invasive drug and disease detection at the earliest stages. Applications will primarily be in the life sciences industry around the detection of early stage cancers and the drug/law enforcement sector.