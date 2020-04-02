BOSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic L.L.C. announced today it is commercializing technology for high-throughput, high-sensitivity analyte detection initially developed at Harvard University, through an exclusive license agreement with Harvard Office of Technology Development. NanoMosaic's screening tools may aid in a number of biomedical fields including the early detection of disease, prognostic monitoring, biomarker discovery, and infectious disease monitoring.
Harvard's nanoneedles combined with the company's proprietary enhancements are the powerful mechanism behind NanoMosaic's platform that enables high-sensitivity detection of proteins, nucleic acids, and a variety of additional high- and low-abundance analytes on a single chip across seven orders of dynamic range. The platform technology has high multiplex capabilities with simple label-free reactions, enabling biomarker discovery and validation on a single chip.
"These innovations allow for a highly sensitive detection of a broad range of analytes with low sample volume," stated Qimin Quan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of NanoMosaic and the company's technology founder. The nanoneedle technology was developed in Quan's lab while he was a Junior Fellow at Harvard's Rowland Institute. "Leveraging CMOS technology in fabrication, the enhanced technology allows for label-free analyte detection, rapid assay development, and low-cost consumables, thus allowing the user to quantitatively query a wide dynamic range of proteins on one platform."
"The company's MosaicNeedles range between 100-1000 times smaller than conventional beads used in most molecular biology and protein assays. This allows for analyte interrogation across seven orders of dynamic range with an overage of sites to enable high-throughput sample processing," stated John Boyce, CEO of NanoMosaic and Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "The sheer number of MosaicNeedles on a NanoMosaic consumable allows one to ask questions that account for both depth and breadth across the proteome and genome," Boyce continued.
Primary applications will include early disease detection, prognosis monitoring, and biomarker discovery. An additional application includes infectious disease monitoring, including for COVID-19, as the nanoneedle technology could be used to measure antibody levels in patient samples over time, providing important information on the development of, or decline in, a patient's immunity to the novel coronavirus.
"NanoMosaic's highly specific, highly sensitive platform will usher in a new era of biomarker discovery in the lab and early disease detection in healthcare," added Boyce.
About NanoMosaic L.L.C.
NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the first of its kind to leverage the power of nanoneedles for protein detection and quantification and to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation on a single chip. The NanoMosaic platform enables new paradigms, including coverage of the largest dynamic range while maintaining high sensitivity, multiplexing capabilities and label-free assays. The proprietary technology enables rapid custom assay development with varying levels of concentrations on a single chip to develop novel biomarkers and push the frontier of the diagnostics space.
About Tiger Gene
Tiger Gene, a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics spaces.
Audrey Warner
Audrey.warner@tigergenellc.com
(646) 951-4797