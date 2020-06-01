ELMSFORD, N.Y., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield®, and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has expanded its license agreement with Ideal Medical International Limited to include exclusive rights to distribute the Company's UroShield® and PainShield® technologies in Canada and Turkey effective May 27, 2020.
"Our relationship with Ideal Medical has proven beneficial to our growth and expanding the geographic scope of our agreement was a logical next step given their strong global distribution capabilities," said Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix. "Expanding our partnership with Ideal Medical enables us to further tap into its significant sales resources and expand our access to the Canadian and Turkish markets. This continues our execution of plans to license our technologies to quickly access geographic and clinically specific markets around the world."
Under the terms of the 10 year, performance-based agreement, the Company will receive an upfront license fee, payable immediately, and quarterly royalty payments based on a sliding scale of Ideal Medical's gross sales of the Company's licensed technologies with minimum performance milestones beginning in year two of the agreement, and shall absorb costs associated with relevant regulatory approvals for Ideal Medical to market, distribute and sell the Company's licensed technologies that are subject to the agreement.
The Company announced a license agreement in 2019, whereby Ideal Medical International Limited is serving as a non-exclusive international distributor for UroShield® and PainShield® in various regions around the world. Under the terms of the agreement being announced today, the Company is expanding the rights and provisions granted under the initial agreement to include Canada and Turkey. Ideal Medical International Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of IMS (International Medical Supplies) Euro, a leading international supplier of medical products.
UroShield is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
PainShield is an ultrasound device, consisting of a reusable driver unit and disposables, which includes a proprietary therapeutic transducer and cover adhesive. PainShield delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area, while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level. Its range of applications includes acute and chronic pain resolution through its many mechanisms of action. PainShield can be used by patients at home or work or in a clinical setting and can be used even while the patient is sleeping. Patient benefits include ease of application and use, faster recovery time, high compliance, and increased safety and efficacy over existing devices that rely on higher-frequency ultrasound.
About NanoVibronix, Inc.
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield® and WoundShield®, all of which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) market acceptance of our existing and new products or lengthy product delays in key markets; (iii) negative or unreliable clinical trial results; (iv) inability to secure regulatory approval
s for the sale of our products; (v) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies; (vi) product liability claims; (vii) product malfunctions; (viii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractor assistance; (ix) insufficient or inadequate reimbursements by governmental and/or other third party payers for our products; (x) our ability to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products; (xi) legislative or regulatory reform impacting the healthcare system in the U.S. or in foreign jurisdictions; (xii) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components; (xiii) the need to raise additional capital to meet our future business requirements and obligations, given the fact that such capital may not be available, or may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain; and (xiv) our conducting business in foreign jurisdictions exposing us to additional challenges, such as, e.g., foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, the burden and cost of compliance with foreign laws, and political and/or economic instabilities in specific jurisdictions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at: http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.