ELMSFORD, N.Y., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) based Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices - the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield®, today announced that its newly introduced PainShield PT 100 ultrasound therapy device has received the coveted Plus X Award 2020 in the categories of high quality, design, ease of use and functionality.
"Winning this award is a clear affirmation of the design, quality and innovation behind our PainShield technology," said Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix. "Millions of people suffer from chronic pain and now more than ever, clinicians and patients are looking for proven, non-pharmaceutical alternatives for pain management that can be administered in a variety of settings, especially the safety of a patient's home. Access to effective home care is critically important due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. PainShield PT 100 ultrasound therapy provides non-opioid pain therapy while maintaining social distancing at home and healthcare facilities. The nomination by Medisana and quality seals awarded by the panel at Plus X reinforce our confidence in the PainShield product and our optimism for accelerating market acceptance."
The new private label PainShield PT 100 ultrasound therapy device, which is sold directly and exclusively by Medisana outside the United States, is a portable therapeutic ultrasound device for the treatment of pain and soft tissue injuries. It works with ultrasound at low intensity and low frequency, thus improving local blood circulation, relieving local inflammation and accelerating the healing of connective tissue. The ultrasound therapy device is easy to use anywhere and anytime – at home, at work, in a clinical setting or even while sleeping – with comfortable, hands-free application. The Medisana PainShield PT 100 was designed specifically for the company to be sold throughout their extensive international network. The ultrasound therapy device enables the treatment of large body surfaces as well as areas that are difficult to access without the use of ultrasound gel.
About Plus X Award
The Plus X Award is the world's largest innovation award for technology, sports and lifestyle. The award honors brands for the leading edge in quality and innovation of their products. The Plus X Award with its seven quality seals and selected specific awards set the standard for the best products and are an unmistakable sign for brand quality.
About Medisana
Medisana is one of the leading specialists on the home healthcare market. For over 35 years, the German company has been committed to people's health with the motto "Your health in good hands." Medisana is a pioneer in the trend of mobile health management and provides future-oriented products for modern everyday life in an increasingly networked world. In the field of massage, the Neuss-based company is the German market leader. Medisana develops, markets, and sells products related to mobile health, health monitoring, wellness, sports, personal care, therapy and healthy homes to health-conscious consumers around the world.
About NanoVibronix, Inc.
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield® and WoundShield®, all of which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.
