OSAKA, Japan, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naotsune Alliance, a financial advisor for the world of business that provides discretionary investment advisory services for individual clients, wealthy families, institutional investors and investment trusts, with extensive fund management experience and product development capabilities, is pleased to announce that the firm's Chief Executive Officer is currently heading a delegation of three representatives in Hong Kong, engaged in securing the final legal approvals from the local Regulatory Institutions. The new office is located in the Financial District of Hong Kong and will be opened for business in the next short space of time.
Naotsune Alliance is a leader in the private equity sector that primarily guides itself according to client demand and expectations. Therefore, in respect of the increased interest displayed by the firm's worldwide family of clients regarding an enhanced spectrum of investment solutions closely related to the ever-growing Chinese markets, the company will be developing the new office as a means to deepen its opportunity pool for value-creation.
Mr. Arinobu V. Saito, Chief Executive Officer at Naotsune Alliance, says that "our high standards of market performance and laser-guided focus on risk-management strategies are the elements for which most of our investors became long-term clients. We are prepared to take full advantage of the opportunities presented to us by the Hong Kong markets and, once all the expansion goals are met, we will be considering further business development, this time into Mainland China. The opportunities are many and the profit potential is big; therefore, we feel the need of giving our clients a share of the profits that are made on the Chinese Market."
Naotsune Alliance office in Hong Kong will be comprised of a 21-strong team of market analysts and researchers, expert traders, management, legal, I.T. and administrative staff. The firm is planning to transfer one of its Senior Executives from the Osaka Head Office to the Hong Kong location in order to establish a better connection with the local institutions and government officials, with the prospect of further business expansion.
Mr. Kenneth Yeung, the new Head Counsel of the soon-to-be-opened Hong Kong Office is currently overseeing a legal team that is expected to complete all procedures and meet all legal requirements in the next short space of time.
About Naotsune Alliance
Naotsune Alliance is a financial advisor for the world of business, a world in which community is key. The company's memberships, partnerships and associations are chosen with care, and its selectiveness ensures it is connected to the right people and have access to the best and most up-to-date knowledge. Our main products are Japanese equity funds, thus utilizing Naotsune Alliance's local expertise for Japanese firms with a focus on mid-small cap companies, start-ups and IPOs.
