NAPA, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those hoping to buy or refinance a home in Napa and American Canyon just got a new advocate—AJ Paniagua, mortgage loan officer at Redwood Credit Union (RCU). In his new role, Paniagua will work with existing and aspiring home owners to navigate options that help keep monthly expenses low. He can pair borrowers with local real estate agents and guide them through the home loan process to help their dreams of home ownership become a reality.
"One of the things I like best about having AJ join our team is he can help us get the word out about innovative loans like 5/5 ARMs," said Nick Clay, RCU's external real estate manager. "A loan like that can help people buy a home, even in the beautiful Napa County, and keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets."
Prior to joining RCU, Paniagua worked as a commercial insurance producer, a mortgage broker, and a commercial real estate research analyst.
"RCU is an incredible partner of the Napa Valley community," says Travis Stanley, President & CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. "We embrace options that help locals access housing and we welcome AJ's ability to help make that happen."
Having grown up in the Sonoma Valley, Paniagua began his higher education at Napa Valley College with an associate's degree in mathematics and humanities. He went on to get a bachelor's degree in geography: urban and regional analysis, and a master's degree in city planning from San Diego State University. He now lives in Napa with his wife and two sons.
