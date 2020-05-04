-Sales Increase 4% to a Third Fiscal Quarter Record $26.2.Million- -23rd Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Record Sales- -Recurring Service Revenues Grew 37% to $6.2 Million- -Net Income Increases 16% to a Third Quarter Record $3.6 Million- -Earnings per Share Increases 18% to $0.20- -Adjusted EBITDA* Increases 22% to $4.9 Million- -Management to Host Conference Call Today at 11 a.m. ET-