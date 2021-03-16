SKOKIE, Ill., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), a national manufacturer of refinishing products and a kitchen and bath refinishing training company, announces a strategic and collaborative partnership with The Douglas Center, a non-profit organization that provides day work programs for individuals with severe intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. This partnership unites two organizations with a mutual purpose to make a difference in the community.
"NAPCO is honored to collaborate with such an important service organization in our community," said Jackie Stuckert, NAPCO's Customer Service and Sales Manager. "The ability to provide jobs that give adults with disabilities the chance to work and earn wages while also contributing to the success of our company gives us all a sense of pride."
The Douglas Center opened its doors in 1999 to provide comprehensive programming, clinical services, training programs, employment opportunities and a Seniors program that are focused on assisting individuals in the management of their disabilities. They focus on building self-esteem while developing and/or improving existing social, work and independent living skills for these individuals. Their work also connects with local manufacturers and businesses to offer services for piecework on an as-needed basis.
NAPCO partners with The Douglas Center on a monthly basis as part of its Work Center program where individuals perform work based on their abilities and aspirations. Participants in the job readiness group learn on-the-job functions for selected positions within The Douglas Center while earning an income. Individuals working on NAPCO projects work on a variety of tasks, including but not limited to, cutting and assembling filter kits, NAPCO samples, valves, respirator masks, and quick drips. This partnership requires roughly 20-30 hours per week.
"People are our priority at NAPCO and we're excited that this partnership allows us to connect with the community." Stuckert added.
About NAPCO:
Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered north of Chicago in Skokie, Illinois, and services all 50 states as well as five countries. To learn how to refinish instead of replace tubs, tiles, or countertops, call 800-888-1081 or visit http://www.NAPCOLtd.com.
About The Douglas Center
The Douglas Center services individuals with disabilities from ages 18 to 100 residing in Chicago, Skokie, and surrounding suburbs. The center serves to assist adults living with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in improving their independent living skills and enrichment of their quality of life. For more information on opportunities, visit http://www.thedouglascenter.org.
