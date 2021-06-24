SKOKIE, Ill., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dani Nichols, President of North American Polymer Company, Ltd., better known as NAPCO, is marking her 25th year with the bathroom and kitchen refinishing training and manufacturing company. Ms. Nichols joined NAPCO in 1996, starting out as a customer service representative, then serving as Vice President for 14 years until she was promoted to President in 2018.
It was NAPCO's focus on their people and superior customer service that made the business an excellent cultural fit for Nichols in 1996. Within a short time of her initial role as a customer service representative for NAPCO, Nichols was leading the department. The emphasis that NAPCO places on growth for employees and trainees, paired with her own focus and attention on the internal teams and people, laid the groundwork for Nichols' leadership role to evolve.
"Nichols' continued leadership at NAPCO over the past 25 years has been an important piece to our domestic and international success as a company," noted Steven Coven NAPCO's former president and CEO. "During Dani's time with the company, she has served in several key leadership roles, and quickly worked her way up within the company. Not only did this earn her a well-deserved reputation in the industry as an insightful leader, but it also proved her selflessness and dedication in helping everyone be the best version of themselves. Her loyalty and ability to shift gears when necessary are the qualities that have contributed most to our current success and continuous innovation," he added.
NAPCO's growth during the past 42 years has allowed the company to take a leading role in both training and manufacturing innovation. Much of the company's success is largely in part to Ms. Nichols leadership. The company, with international distributors on four continents, and trainees across the world, manufactures and distributes hundreds of refinishing products at its headquarters in suburban Chicago.
