 By NASA

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected KBR Wyle Services LLC of Greenbelt, Maryland, to provide safety and mission assurance services to the agency in various locations across the country.

The Safety and Mission Assurance, Audits, Assessments, and Analysis (SA3) Services contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity provision and a maximum potential value of approximately $71.7 million. The three-year base performance period of this contract begins April 1, 2022, and is followed by a two-year option, which would end March 31, 2027.

SA3 will provide safety and mission assurance services to NASA Headquarters in Washington and other NASA centers, programs, projects, and activities through the NASA Safety Center in Cleveland. These services include:

  • Audit, assessment, and analysis support
  • Institutional safety assessment and hazard analysis
  • System safety hazard analysis
  • Reliability and maintainability analysis
  • Risk analysis and management
  • Supply chain data management and analytics
  • Software safety and software assurance
  • Training and outreach
  • Quality engineering and assurance
  • Information systems

