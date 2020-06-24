nasa_logo.jpg

GREENBELT, Md., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the follow-on contract for the Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) Systems to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Haystack Observatory (MIT/HO), Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This is a sole source, cost-no-fee completion-type contract, with a base value and four 1-year options totaling $14,824,588 and a period of performance from June 22 through June 21, 2025.

Under this contract the MIT/HO will provide the personnel, materials, facilities and equipment to support the continued enhancement and maintenance of NASA's VLBI stations, the processing of the data, and support for the International VLBI Service for Geodesy and Astrometry and related services for the NASA Space Geodesy Project located at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

