nasa_logo.jpg

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will discuss the agency's latest Artemis program exploration plans during a media teleconference today at 5 p.m. EDT. Audio of the call will stream live on the agency's website.

Additional NASA participants in the discussion include:

  • Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate
  • James Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate
  • Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate

Media interested in joining the call should contact Cheryl Warner at  cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. EDT.

About 18 months ago, NASA accepted a bold challenge to send the first woman and next man to the surface of the Moon in 2024.

For more information about America's Moon to Mars exploration plans, go to:

https://www.nasa.gov/moontomars 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.