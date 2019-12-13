GRANDVIEW, Mo., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, of $14,004,000 or $1.90 per share. This compares to net income of $13,328,000 or $1.80 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $8,477,000 or $1.15 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2019, was $43,167,000 or $5.85 per share. This compares to net income of $29,131,000 or $3.94 per share for the year ended September 30, 2018. The increase in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to higher asset balances, increased mortgage banking activity, and a one-time gain from the sale of real estate owned by the Company.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/19
6/30/19
9/30/18
9/30/19
9/30/18
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
22,378
20,795
20,916
82,672
77,928
Provision for loan losses
--
--
275
1,750
2,625
Non-interest income
20,826
17,627
8,855
56,286
37,299
Non-interest expense
24,532
20,651
18,001
79,652
69,991
Income tax expense
4,668
4,443
3,018
14,389
13,480
Net income
$
14,004
13,328
8,477
43,167
29,131
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,605,225
2,451,353
2,060,361
2,605,225
2,060,361
Total loans held for sale
420,428
289,818
123,245
420,428
123,245
Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net
1,911,521
1,900,404
1,717,358
1,911,521
1,717,358
Customer and brokered deposit accounts
1,828,972
1,709,492
1,536,226
1,828,972
1,536,226
Stockholders' equity
262,267
251,681
231,681
262,267
231,681
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
35.56
34.08
31.37
35.56
31.37
Earnings per share
1.90
1.80
1.15
5.85
3.94
Cash dividends paid per share
0.50
0.50
0.50
2.00
3.82
Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)
2.22%
2.25%
1.67%
1.85%
1.41%
Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)
21.80%
21.66%
14.79%
17.48%
12.54%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,381,378
7,384,851
7,384,851
7,383,976
7,384,604