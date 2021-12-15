KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share.  This compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2021, was $73.7 million or $9.96 per share.  This compares to net income of $103.5 million or $14.02 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020.  The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







 9/30/21

6/30/21

9/30/20



9/30/21

9/30/20

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income



$

22,629

24,891

24,577



97,849

94,231



Provision for loan losses





--

--

7,500



--

10,150



Non-interest income





24,358

26,521

75,095



145,614

174,544



Non-interest expense





34,884

37,654

39,160



149,048

119,332



Income tax expense





2,196

2,604

13,818



20,709

35,788



     Net income



$

9,907

11,154

39,194



73,706

103,505





















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

















Total assets



$

2,359,371

2,310,047

2,552,198



2,359,371

2,552,198



Total loans held for sale





576,927

459,896

493,212



576,927

493,212



Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net





1,392,783

1,345,211

1,646,143



1,392,783

1,646,143



Customer and brokered deposit accounts





1,351,337

1,425,946

1,752,768



1,351,337

1,752,768



Stockholders' equity





393,346

398,321

350,382



393,346

350,382





















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:















Book value per share



$

53.13

53.81

47.42



53.13

47.42



Earnings per share





1.34

1.51

5.30



9.96

14.02



Cash dividends paid per share





2.00

0.75

0.55



4.05

2.15























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)





1.70%

1.86%

6.09%



3.00%

4.01%



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)





10.01%

11.31%

47.13%



19.82%

33.79%























Weighted average shares outstanding





7,402,738

7,402,969

7,388,493



7,402,949

7,384,118

 

